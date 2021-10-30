USC vs. Arizona: How To Watch

The hungry Arizona Wildcats take on the unranked USC Trojans for another Pac-12 battle in Los Angeles, Calif. The Trojans lead the all-time-series against Arizona 35-8, and have lost only twice to the Wildcats since 2001.

How To Watch: USC vs. Arizona

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

2021 Records: USC [3-4] vs. Arizona [0-7]

Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Spread: USC: -21.5 (-105) | AZ: +21.5 (-110)

Over/Under: > 55.5 (-110) | < 55.5 (-105)

Moneyline: USC: +1613 | AZ: +900

