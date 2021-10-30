Publish date:
USC vs. Arizona: How To Watch
TV, Radio and Streaming Details...
The hungry Arizona Wildcats take on the unranked USC Trojans for another Pac-12 battle in Los Angeles, Calif. The Trojans lead the all-time-series against Arizona 35-8, and have lost only twice to the Wildcats since 2001.
How To Watch: USC vs. Arizona
Teams: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats
2021 Records: USC [3-4] vs. Arizona [0-7]
Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. PT
Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Location: Los Angeles, California
TV: ESPNU
Radio: 790 KABC
Streaming: FuboTV
Spread: USC: -21.5 (-105) | AZ: +21.5 (-110)
Over/Under: > 55.5 (-110) | < 55.5 (-105)
Moneyline: USC: +1613 | AZ: +900
