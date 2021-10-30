Skip to main content
    USC vs. Arizona: How To Watch

    TV, Radio and Streaming Details...
    The hungry Arizona Wildcats take on the unranked USC Trojans for another Pac-12 battle in Los Angeles, Calif. The Trojans lead the all-time-series against Arizona 35-8, and have lost only twice to the Wildcats since 2001.

    How To Watch: USC vs. Arizona

    Teams: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    2021 Records: USC [3-4] vs. Arizona [0-7]

    Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

    Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

    Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

    Location: Los Angeles, California

    TV: ESPNU 

    Radio: 790 KABC

    Streaming: FuboTV

    Via: SI SportsBook

    Spread: USC: -21.5 (-105) | AZ: +21.5 (-110)

    Over/Under: > 55.5 (-110) | < 55.5 (-105)

    Moneyline: USC: +1613 | AZ: +900

