USC vs. Colorado Game Time Announced

Claudette Montana Pattison

The No.19 USC Trojans will welcome the Colorado Buffaloes to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next Saturday, November 28th for their fourth game of the season. USC's victory over Utah was the last "road" game for the Trojans this season, as the rest of their games will take place in Los Angeles. 

USC vs. Colorado Game Details:

DATE: November 28th, 2020

TIME: 12:30 PM PST/1:30 PM MT Kickoff

NETWORK: ABC 

The USC Trojans and Colorado Buffaloes are both going into this week undefeated. USC holds an overall record of 3-0 while the Buffaloes hold a record of 2-0. Unlike USC, Colorado did not play a game yesterday due to their week three opponent the Arizona State Sun Devils having too many COVID-19 cases on their roster. 

There was some chatter wtih Colorado finding a non conference opponent after the Pac-12 CEO group approved non conference games as a substitute for any canceled league contests. Athletic director Rick George gave this statement,

"We are waiting out the day to make sure the other five Pac-12 games that are scheduled will go forth with no COVID issues and we would not be matched in a conference game. That being said, even though the conference has approved non-conference opponents if one can be found that satisfies the testing protocols the Pac-12 has in place for its members, we will not play a non-conference opponent this weekend. However, in the future if a similar instance arises, it would give us more time to prepare, but for now, we want to concentrate on game preparations for the USC game next Saturday in Los Angeles."

Colorado was not able to find an opponent and did not compete on Saturday.

[READ: AP Polls Rank USC No.19 (Week 12)]

It should be noted that this game week is also Thanksgiving weekend. With how buttoned up the Pac-12 is right now with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, it is likely that players will not be able to celebrate with their families on Thursday. 

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

