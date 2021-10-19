    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USC vs. Notre Dame: 10 Things To Know

    Trojans vs. Fighting Irish
    Author:

    The USC Trojans hit the road this weekend and head to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

    After missing the historic rivalry in 2020 due to COVID-19, the two teams reignite tradition on Oct. 23, for the 92nd edition of the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football.

    Here are 10 Things To Know: USC vs. Notre Dame.

    No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

    The USC Trojans have lost their past four games in South Bend against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame leads the all-time-series 49-36-5, and in South Bend, USC is 13-27-1.

    No. 2 - RECORDS

    USC is 3-3 after losing to Utah at home in week 6. Notre Dame is 5-1.

    No. 3 - GAME INFO

    Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

    Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

    Location: South Bend, Indiana

    Network: NBC

    No. 5 - LAST MEETING

    USC and Notre Dame did not play each other last season due to COVID-19 scheduling limitations. This was the first time since WW2 the long-time rivals did not meet.

    Their last meeting was back in 2019 in South Bend. The Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans, 30-27.

    No. 6 - RANKINGS

    Heading into week 8, USC is not ranked in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches poll. Notre Dame is ranked No. 13 by both AP and USA Today.

    No. 7 - THE JEWELED SHILLELAGH

    The winner of the USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry gets year-long possession of the jeweled shillelagh.

    The shillelagh is a Gaelic war club made of oak or blackthorn saplings from Ireland. It has ruby-adorned Trojan heads with the year and game score representing USC victories, and emerald-studded shamrocks, which represent Notre Dame wins.

    No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

    Favorite: Notre Dame

    Spread: -7

    Recommended Articles

    Total: 58

    No. 9 - GAME RESULTS DATING BACK TO 2000

    2019 – Notre Dame 30 USC 27 (Home)

    2018 – Notre Dame 24 USC 17 (Away)

    2017 – Notre Dame 49 USC 14 (Home)

    2016 – USC 45 Notre Dame 27 (Away)

    2015 – Notre Dame 41 USC 31 (Home)

    2014 – USC 49 Notre Dame 14 (Away)

    2013 – Notre Dame 14 USC 10 (Home)

    2012 – Notre Dame 22 USC 13 (Away)

    2011 – USC 31 Notre Dame 17 (Home)

    2010 – Notre Dame 20 USC 16 (Away)

    2009 – USC 34 Notre Dame 27 (Home)

    2008 – USC 38 Notre Dame 3 (Away)

    2007 – USC 38 Notre Dame 0 (Home)

    2006 – USC 44 Notre Dame 24 (Away)

    2005 – USC 34 Notre Dame 31 (Home)

    2004 – USC 41 Notre Dame 10 (Away)

    2003 – USC 45 Notre Dame 14 (Home)

    2002 – USC 44 Notre Dame 13 (Away)

    2001 – Notre Dame 27 USC 16 (Home)

    2000 – Notre Dame 38 USC 21 (Away)

    No. 10 - QUOTABLE

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_13507978
    Football

    USC vs. Notre Dame: 10 Things To Know

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_16877924
    Football

    Where Does USC Football Stand Heading Into Week 8? SI's Power Rankings Revealed

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16737271
    Football

    Off-Field Struggles Could Prevent Ed Orgeron From Landing USC Job

    20 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 4.55.00 PM
    Recruiting

    USC Football 22' Commit Looking at 'All Options' Amid Head Coaching Search

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16856568
    Football

    Joe Burrow Reacts to Ed Orgeron News: 'That's Disappointing'

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16926182
    Football

    Ex-USC Coach Ed Orgeron Reaches Separation Agreement With LSU

    Oct 17, 2021
    donte_williams_111120-USC-FB-PRACTICE-MCGILLEN-1268-scaled-e1605245208724
    Football

    Three Ways USC Football Can Capitalize on Their Bye Week

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16925712
    Football

    Expert Dishes on His No. 1 Candidate for USC Job

    Oct 15, 2021