USC vs. Notre Dame: 10 Things To Know

The USC Trojans hit the road this weekend and head to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

After missing the historic rivalry in 2020 due to COVID-19, the two teams reignite tradition on Oct. 23, for the 92nd edition of the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football.

Here are 10 Things To Know: USC vs. Notre Dame.

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

The USC Trojans have lost their past four games in South Bend against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame leads the all-time-series 49-36-5, and in South Bend, USC is 13-27-1.

No. 2 - RECORDS

USC is 3-3 after losing to Utah at home in week 6. Notre Dame is 5-1.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Network: NBC

No. 5 - LAST MEETING

USC and Notre Dame did not play each other last season due to COVID-19 scheduling limitations. This was the first time since WW2 the long-time rivals did not meet.

Their last meeting was back in 2019 in South Bend. The Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans, 30-27.

No. 6 - RANKINGS

Heading into week 8, USC is not ranked in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches poll. Notre Dame is ranked No. 13 by both AP and USA Today.

No. 7 - THE JEWELED SHILLELAGH

The winner of the USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry gets year-long possession of the jeweled shillelagh.

The shillelagh is a Gaelic war club made of oak or blackthorn saplings from Ireland. It has ruby-adorned Trojan heads with the year and game score representing USC victories, and emerald-studded shamrocks, which represent Notre Dame wins.

No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

Favorite: Notre Dame

Spread: -7

Total: 58

No. 9 - GAME RESULTS DATING BACK TO 2000

2019 – Notre Dame 30 USC 27 (Home)

2018 – Notre Dame 24 USC 17 (Away)

2017 – Notre Dame 49 USC 14 (Home)

2016 – USC 45 Notre Dame 27 (Away)

2015 – Notre Dame 41 USC 31 (Home)

2014 – USC 49 Notre Dame 14 (Away)

2013 – Notre Dame 14 USC 10 (Home)

2012 – Notre Dame 22 USC 13 (Away)

2011 – USC 31 Notre Dame 17 (Home)

2010 – Notre Dame 20 USC 16 (Away)

2009 – USC 34 Notre Dame 27 (Home)

2008 – USC 38 Notre Dame 3 (Away)

2007 – USC 38 Notre Dame 0 (Home)

2006 – USC 44 Notre Dame 24 (Away)

2005 – USC 34 Notre Dame 31 (Home)

2004 – USC 41 Notre Dame 10 (Away)

2003 – USC 45 Notre Dame 14 (Home)

2002 – USC 44 Notre Dame 13 (Away)

2001 – Notre Dame 27 USC 16 (Home)

2000 – Notre Dame 38 USC 21 (Away)

No. 10 - QUOTABLE

