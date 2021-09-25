September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

USC vs. Oregon State: Three Defensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers, September 25 at 7:30 PM PT.
Author:

The USC Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the Oregon State Beavers in their fourth game of the 2021 season. Donte Williams is looking for a strong performance from his squad, and his second win as USC's interim head coach.

Three Defensive Players To Watch: USC Trojans

Linebacker - Drake Jackson

Oregon State is riding high after two impressive wins over the University of Idaho and the University of Hawaii, with star running back B.J. Baylor running the show. If the Trojans want to shut out the Beavs' offense, Drake Jackson has to be a difference-maker on Saturday night.

Safety - Calen Bullock

Freshman safety Calen Bullock has played an integral role for the Trojans secondary since his debut against San Jose State. This week, he will be matched up against a variety of faces, including several talented Beaver wide receivers. 

Defensive End - Tuli Tuipulotu

After putting his name on the score sheet against Washington State, Tuipulotu will look to have a bigger role against the Oregon State Beavers. The sophomore can be an X-factor for this group, if he is able to stay aggressive on defense. 

Recommended Articles

Three Defensive Players To Watch: Oregon State Beavers

Linebacker - Avery Roberts 

The Beavers defense leads the Pac-12 with 26 tackles for loss, with Roberts putting his name to five of them. Coordinator Tim Tibesar’s defense is extremely strong against the run, allowing just 93.7 yards per game. Roberts is a big reason for this, notching 26 tackles and one sack this season.

Linebacker - Omar Speights 

Avery Roberts’ partner-in-crime, Speights has amounted 23 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and one interception in the 2021 season. The linebacker core has been a huge strength for ORST, and this season is no different. 

Cornerback - Rejzohn Wright

Wright leads the team with five pass breaks, but doesn’t quite have the speed of wide receiver Drake London, who is a possible cover target for him come Saturday. If the pair do matchup, look for both players to battle it out down the field all night long. 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

USATSI_11593113
Football

USC vs. Oregon State: Three Defensive Players To Know

just now
Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
Football

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Oregon State

39 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-25 at 8.38.19 AM
Football

How To Watch: USC vs. Oregon State

3 hours ago
USATSI_11593125
Football

USC vs. Oregon State: Three Offensive Players To Know

21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-22 at 11.44.00 AM
Football

Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart Underwent Surgery

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16781176
Football

USC Interim HC Donte Williams Provides Thursday Update on QB Jaxson Dart

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16735669
Football

Deion Sanders Reveals If He's Interested in USC Head Coaching Vacancy

Sep 23, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-22 at 4.38.13 PM
Football

USC QB Kedon Slovis 'Not Focused' on Quarterback Battle

Sep 22, 2021