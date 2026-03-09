USC Baseball Coach Andy Stankiewicz Sends Strong Message After Historic Start

The No. 20 USC Trojans kept their perfect season alive Sunday. USC defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 5-3 at Dedeaux Field to improve to 15-0, matching the best start in program history, originally set by the 1988 Trojans.

The victory completed a three-game sweep and pushed USC to 3-0 in Big Ten play, while Illinois fell to 7-7 overall and 0-3 in conference action. For head coach Andy Stankiewicz, the milestone mattered, but his postgame message made it clear the team is far from satisfied.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“We got a long way to go,” Stankiewicz said after the game. “Obviously we’re excited and it’s a great start. But you guys gotta keep in mind we got a long way to go, right? So take it, enjoy it, get off tomorrow and get back to work on Tuesday.”

That mindset has helped fuel one of the most impressive early-season runs in the country as the Trojans and the Texas Longhorns are the only Division I undefeated teams left.

Trojans Rally Early, Then Take Control

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC outfielder Jack Basseer (14) hits the ball during the eighth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC’s perfect start did not come easily Sunday. Illinois struck first with two runs in the opening inning, forcing the Trojans to play from behind for one of the few times this season. The response came quickly.

Senior outfielder Jack Basseer ignited the comeback in the second inning with a solo home run, cutting the deficit in half and shifting the momentum back toward USC. Stankiewicz credited Basseer’s power for sparking the offense.

“He’s got some bat speed,” Stankiewicz said. “He’s a strong young man. Right now he’s probably our most consistent power threat.”

Basseer finished 1-for-3 with two runs, a home run, two RBIs and a walk, continuing what has been a breakout stretch early in the season. USC grabbed the lead for good in the fourth inning. After Basseer reached on a walk and Isaac Cadena doubled, Dean Carpentier lined a two-run single up the middle to give the Trojans a 3-2 advantage.

Carpentier ended the day 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, delivering one of the game’s defining swings. From there, USC slowly created separation. Basseer added an RBI groundout in the fifth, and Maximo Martinez drove in another run with a single in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-2. Stankiewicz praised the lineup’s ability to grind through a slow start and deliver timely at-bats.

“It was kind of a grind,” Stankiewicz said. “But we started moving it again. We put some good at-bats together when we needed them.”

USC Bullpen Delivers Another Dominant Performance

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Caden Hunter (22) throws the ball in the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While the offense produced key hits, the USC bullpen once again proved to be the backbone of the victory. Illinois scored an unearned run in the eighth, but the Trojan relievers consistently escaped dangerous situations.

Three pitchers, Diego Velazquez, Sax Matson, and Adam Troy, each inherited innings with multiple runners on base and worked out of trouble. All three recorded 1.2 hitless innings with two strikeouts, preventing Illinois from mounting a late rally. Velazquez earned the win after entering in the fourth inning and immediately stranding the bases loaded.

“Diego Velazquez came in, and good for him,” Stankiewicz said. “He’s got a little role. I know he wants to hit, but he’s got a good arm. He can pitch a little bit too.”

Matson continued his strong weekend with another scoreless outing, striking out two in the seventh inning after escaping a jam in the sixth. Closer Adam Troy handled the final five outs for his fifth save of the season, finishing the game with two strikeouts in the ninth.

For the series, the USC bullpen did not allow a single earned run across 10.1 innings, a stretch that illustrates the depth of the Trojans’ pitching staff.

Andy Stankiewicz Sends Message to Team

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Adrian Lopez (5) waves off a teammate as he tags first base during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite matching a historic milestone, Stankiewicz made it clear the focus remains on consistency rather than celebration.

“Stay the course,” he said. “Anytime you sweep a team, especially one that’s been playing good baseball, it’s a big moment for us.”

“We just got to be more consistent as we move forward,” Stankiewicz added. “But it’s a pretty good formula when the guys are pitching well and our defense has been pretty solid.”

That formula has carried USC through the first month of the season and into the program’s record books. But inside the Trojans clubhouse, the message remains simple: 15-0 is just the beginning. The Trojans hit the mound again at Dedeaux Field on Tuesday to take on Long Beach State.

