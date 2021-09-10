USC vs. Stanford: Three Offensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans take on the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 PM PT.

The USC Trojans kick off their 2021 regular conference play against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 PM PT. The Trojans are looking to build off their home opener win over the San Jose State Spartans and end the week 2-0.

After a dominant defensive performance last week, the offense will look to step up and shine on Saturday. Here are three players you need to know on offense for USC vs. Stanford.

USC Trojans

No. 1 - WR - Gary Bryant Jr.

Bryant Jr. is expected to make his 2021 season debut with USC on Saturday. After being sidelined last week due to health & safety protocols and injury, the sophomore wideout is ready to go.

Bryant Jr. has been practicing all week with the Trojans, and was even labeled "unbelievable" by head coach Clay Helton. Expect to see him bring a renewed energy to the Trojans' offense, and open up the pass game for USC QB Kedon Slovis.

No. 2 - WR - Drake London

London is coming off of a monstrous weekend against San Jose State finishing the game with a career high 12-receptions for 137 yards. However, London is still looking for his first score of the 2021 season.

Expect to see the 6'5" superstar battle his way into the end zone, and put points on the board for the Trojans.

No. 3 - TE - Erik Krommenhoek

Veteran tailback Erik Krommenhoek scored his first touchdown of the 2021 season last Saturday against San Jose State, and will presumably return this weekend hungrier than ever. Krommenhoek will continue to play a big role for the tight end unit, and support the Trojans offense this season.

Stanford Cardinal

No. 1 - QB - Tanner McKee

After rotating between two quarterbacks during Stanford's season opener against Kansas State, head coach David Shaw has finally settled on a starter. Tanner McKee will start against the USC Trojans and begin his career as QB1.

McKee finished last week's contest with 15 total completions, 118 passing yards and one touchdown.

No. 2 - WR - Brycen Tremayne

Tremayne led Stanford with a team-high five receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown against Kansas State. He is a veteran receiver for the Cardinal, and one player the Trojans need to keep their eyes on come Saturday.

No. 3 - John Humphreys

Humphreys had a career-high 53 yards off three receptions against Kansas State, converting a third down with a 20 yard catch. The sophomore wide receiver may be young, but shouldn't be underestimated by any opposing defense.

----

