USC vs. Utah: 10 Things To Know

The USC Trojans return home for their sixth game of the 2021 season, to take on the Utah Utes in Los Angeles, California. Here are 10 things to know about USC vs. Utah.

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

USC leads the all-time-series, holding a 13-6 record over the Utah Utes. They are 9-1 over the Utes in Los Angeles.

No. 2 - RECORDS

USC is 3-2 after defeating Colorado in Week 5. Utah is 2-2.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 5:00 PM PT

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2021

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Network: Pac-12 Network

No. 5 - LAST MEETING

The USC Trojans traveled to Salt Lake City [UT], in November 2020. They defeated the Utes on the road 33-17.

No. 6 - RANKINGS

The USC Trojans and Utah Utes currently are not ranked in the AP Top 25. Oregon and Arizona State are the only Pac-12 teams ranked at No. 8 and No. 22.

No. 7 - FUN FACT

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer or better known as the newest member of the College Football Hall of Fame, will be honored for his accomplishments on Saturday.

He will be presented with a framed Hall of Fame plaque and during the break between the first and second quarters. The former NFL star will also lead the Trojans out of the tunnel prior to kickoff.

No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

Spread: USC: -105 [-3.5] | Utah: -110 [+3.5]

Total: USC: -105 [U 52.5] | Utah: -110 [O 52.5]

Moneyline: USC: -163| Utah: +140

No. 9 - OCTOBER WINS!

USC has a 312-122-19 all-time record while playing in the month of October.

No. 10 - QUOTABLE

"I didn't like the fumble. I didn't like the penalties a lot. I didn't like some of the celebrations of guys acting like they haven't done it before. Those things will be harped on and corrected because we have to play team football. Nothing here is individual," said interim head coach Donte Williams after the Colorado win.

"This is USC. This is not me or I. This is us and we."

