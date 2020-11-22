AllTrojans
USC vs. Utah Halftime Thoughts

Claudette Montana Pattison

It's halftime in Salt Lake City, as the Trojans' and Utes head into their respective locker rooms to prepare for the third quarter. Going into the half the USC is leading over the Utes with a score of 24-17. Here are some halftime thoughts.

Defense

Both teams are putting up a good fight tonight. Despite Utah having a young defense and even younger secondary the Utes are showing solid aggression especially towards USC QB Kedon Slovis. Slovis' is consistently seeing pressure on the edges by Utah's rushers which has resulted in two sacks tonight and several 'panic' runs down the field. On another note, Drake Jackson came to play tonight. Jackson had a stellar read on Utah QB Cam Rising's arched throw and found himself intercepting Rising's pass at 1st & 10 USC 28 for 10 yds to the USC 37. Marlon Tuipulotu, Nick Figueroa and Drake Jackson are both playing aggressive ball and presenting challenges for the Utes offensively. 

Offense

USC's offense got off to a slow start yet again in the 1st quarter. However, Vavae Malepeai came to play tonight. Malepeai seems to be the primary run option for the Trojans' and looks strong and powerful. In the 1st quarter Malepeai, scored a TD on a two yard run at 2nd & Goal at Utah 2. Although Graham Harrell prioritized the run early on the game Slovis found his receivers later in the 2nd. Slovis made a solid connection to WR Tyler Vaughns for eight yards at 3rd & 5 at Utah 8. Both offenses have allowed two sacks on their respective QB's, however Utah leads the game in turnovers with (3) USC (2). Cam Rising started the night for the Utes until he went down with an injury and SEC veteran Jake Bentley took over. With a combined number of three turnovers, both players are showing some signs of rust in the first half. 

