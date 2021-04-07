Breakdown of USC's first road game of the 2021 season against Washington State University.

Game Preview: USC vs. Washington State

USC will play their first Pac-12 conference road game on September 18, 2021 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

2020 Season Records:

USC went 5-0 during regular season play, while Washington State went 1-3 losing to USC on December 6, 2020 with a score of 38-13.

USC ended their 2020 season with an overall record of 5-1 falling short to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. They played two more games then the Washington State Cougars due to COVID-19.

All Time Series:

USC leads all time series between Washington State 58-8-4.

Since 2010, Washington State has only defeated USC twice. One victory taking place on home soil in Pullman and the other taking place at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC has conquered four games against Washington State since 2010 with two home wins and two away wins.

USC holds an all-time home record of 36-5-2 against Washington State and an all-time away record of 15-3-2. The Trojans have been able to find extreme success overall against the Cougars, especially on the road.

One Thing To Watch:

The return of Washington State's 2020 QB1 Jayden de Laura remains in question after he was arrested in February for a DUI.

According to spokesman.com, spring workouts have started without de Laura and "second-year head coach Nick Rolovich didn’t offer any clues as to whether de Laura’s suspension would be lifted before the conclusion of spring camp, but he said, “I think in my head I have (made that decision)."

The Cougars kicked off spring camp in April and the competition for QB1 will be at the top of this discourse.

USC on the other-hand returns with stability and veteran experience at the quarterback position. Kedon Slovis enters his third season with the program with two highly coveted freshman behind him in Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart.

Spring camp is in full force for the Trojans and Clay Helton gets the opportunity to figure out who lead the depth chart after losing seven players to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fun Fact:

The first contest between USC and WSU was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California on December 12, 1921. The Trojans defeated the Cougars 28-7.

-----

-----

