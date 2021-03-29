Game Preview: USC vs. Stanford

The in-state rivalry between USC and Stanford is set to take place on September 11, 2021.

USC will take on the Stanford Cardinal on September 11, 2021 at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This in-state rivalry will kick off USC's Pac-12 Conference play and the time is TBD.

USC Head Coach: Clay Helton

Helton is 45-23 as Troys head coach, he was the first USC head coach to have 10-win seasons in each of his first two full seasons.

Stanford Head Coach: David Shaw

Shaw enters the 2021 season with an 90-36 career record, including 62-25 in Pac-12 play. During his time as head coach, he has led the Cardinal to three Pac-12 titles and three trips to the Rose Bowl.

USC went 5-0 during regular season play, while Stanford went 4-2 overall in 2020.

The Trojans played Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship and fell short finishing with a 5-1 record.

USC leads all time series between Stanford 62-32.

Dating back to 2010, Stanford has found victory over Troy in seven contests. USC has won five games in since 2010 against the Cardinal.

The Trojans hold a home all-time record of 25-18-1 against Stanford and an away all-time record of 35-12-2. Needless to say that USC has found a decent amount of success up in Palo Alto.

One Thing To Watch:

With the loss of standout quarterback Davis Mills to the NFL draft, Stanford will have to recreate their offense and find their new signal caller. The Trojans return with a familiar face, as Kedon Slovis will lead the Men of Troy for a third season in 2021.

Slovis has already started to grace Heisman watchlists this offseason. With his fiery arm and familiarity in Graham Harrell's offense, his return should serve as an advantage for USC.

Both teams lost talent to the NFL draft and will need to fill holes, but there is no doubt that this matchup should be an exciting game to kick off USC's regular conference play.

