USC vs. Washington State Game Time Changed

Claudette Montana Pattison

The USC Trojans are set to take on the Washington State Cougars for a special Friday matchup on December 4th. This will be the Trojans second to last game of the season, and the last home game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (in 2020). The Trojans will head to the Rose Bowl for their last game of the season following the Washington State matchup and play the Bruins for a crosstown rivalry. 

The USC vs. WSU kickoff was originally set to take place at 6:30 PM PST, however USC Athletics announced today that kickoff will now take place at 6:00 PM PST. 

UPDATED GAME DETAILS:

Date: December 4th, 2020

Time: 6:00 PM PST

Network: FS1 

Could the game time change be a result of the state of California's new curfew law? CBS news reports, 

California is imposing a nighttime curfew starting [last] Saturday as spiking COVID-19 cases threaten to swamp health care systems and the state's largest county warned that an even more drastic lockdown could be imminent.

The newest restrictions require people not on essential errands to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through December 21, with a possible extension if rapidly worsening trends don't improve. People will be allowed to shop for groceries, pick up food and even walk their dogs.

Washington State canceled their game last week against Stanford and this week against the Washington Huskies due to COVID-19 cases. USC reported this morning that one player who traveled to Utah with the team tested positive for COVID-19 on November 23rd. The status of this game still remains up in the air, but fingers crossed that we get to see these two teams compete in week five of Pac-12 football. 

Claudette Montana Pattison