USC WR Drake London Details "Star Stuck" Feeling Playing at the Coliseum

Drake London and USC Football made a collaborative video for USC's new BLVD Studios. London, the 6'5" sophomore, reminisced on his first time playing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and why he picked USC's football program as a recruit.

"Competing in the Coli is something very very special. I always wanted to play there as a little kid, so every time I look up I'm basically star stuck. The first time I ever ran out it was intense. We had the flames shooting up right as we were running out, the crowd was screaming, and I was just stuck in the lights forever that whole game."

London went on to say, "some of my favorite USC players were Reggie Bush, Lendale White, Coach KC [Keary Colbert], thats a little biased but [I] still love him. The football culture and family atmosphere is what attracted me [to USC]. It's not like any other school in the country, literally this team is truly a family."

London had a stand out year in 2020, and showed his reliability and athleticism. In USC's short six game season London had 33 receptions, 502 yards, 15.21 average, and three touchdowns.

Often times London was Kedon Slovis go-to guy in the end zone, when the Trojans were battling their way to a comeback victory late in the fourth quarter. And this theme was all too frequent for the Trojans this past season.

London will likely emerge as WR1 in the fall with the absence of USC's two veteran wideouts to the 2021 NFL Draft, Amon-Ra St.Brown and Tyler Vaughns. London was a two-sport athlete prior to this year. He played football and basketball at USC, but head coach Andy Enfield announced back in December that London had made the choice to focus solely on football.

"We wish him the best. It was great to have him join us last year, but watching him on the football field I think he made the right decision" said Enfield when announcing London's basketball retirement.

-----

You may also like:

[J.J. Watt Released. Are Moves For Darnold and Watson Next?]

[Alijah Vera-Tucker Rated Best Interior Lineman By PFF]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.