Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    USC WR Drake London Suffers Injury Against Arizona
    Publish date:

    USC WR Drake London Suffers Injury Against Arizona

    London was carted off the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after injuring his leg on a touchdown play.
    Author:

    USC wide receiver Drake London suffered a devastating injury against the Arizona Wildcats on October, 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

    Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart subbed in for junior gunslinger Kedon Slovis and threw a six-yard pass to wideout Drake London for a USC touchdown. 

    London landed in the end zone for his second score of the night, but shortly after grabbed his right knee and appeared to be in extreme pain. USC's medical staff rushed over to the team captain immediately to address his injury.

    London stayed on the ground for several minutes, before a cast was placed on his right leg. He was later carted off the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and flashed a 'victory sign' to Trojan fans. 

    Recommended Articles

    The junior team captain finished his homecoming game with nine receptions, 81 yards and two touchdowns. At this time, there is no long-term update on Drake London's injury status. 

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17016686
    Football

    USC WR Drake London Suffers Injury Against Arizona

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_15200497
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona: Three Defensive Players To Know

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15200494
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona: How To Watch

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15200529
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona: Three Offensive Players To Know

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16690192
    Football

    Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Prediction For USC Job

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_15200487
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona Betting Odds

    Oct 29, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 4.18.28 PM
    Football

    USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Previews Arizona's Offense

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17035510
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Names Best Fit For James Franklin

    Oct 28, 2021