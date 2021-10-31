USC WR Drake London Suffers Injury Against Arizona

USC wide receiver Drake London suffered a devastating injury against the Arizona Wildcats on October, 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart subbed in for junior gunslinger Kedon Slovis and threw a six-yard pass to wideout Drake London for a USC touchdown.

London landed in the end zone for his second score of the night, but shortly after grabbed his right knee and appeared to be in extreme pain. USC's medical staff rushed over to the team captain immediately to address his injury.

London stayed on the ground for several minutes, before a cast was placed on his right leg. He was later carted off the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and flashed a 'victory sign' to Trojan fans.

The junior team captain finished his homecoming game with nine receptions, 81 yards and two touchdowns. At this time, there is no long-term update on Drake London's injury status.

