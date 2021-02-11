USC's Olaijah Griffin Receives NFL Combine Invitation

After spending three seasons with the USC Trojans, the California cornerback declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin has received an official invite to the 2021 NFL Combine. The former Trojan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news.

Griffin is one of seven players from USC who have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Although he is the first USC Trojan to publicly announce his invitation to this highly publicized event, he will likely not be the last.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DL Jay Tufele, WR Tyler Vaughns, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, and S Talanoa Hufanga are all possible NFL prospects and combine invitees.

Now this years 2021 NFL Combine will look different, but that shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the coronavirus pandemic. This year NFL rookie prospects will not meet in Indianapolis, instead workouts will take place on college campuses during individual pro days. To add, medical checkups will take place at medical facilities near the prospects home and team interviews will be conducted virtually.

After spending three seasons with the Trojans, Griffin announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. He made the announcement in his grandmothers honor at midnight on January 1, 2021.

Griffin wrote, “TROJAN NATION, I want to let you know that tonight I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. This is a special time for me as tomorrow is my grandmother’s birthday and this announcement is in her honor. Please know that I put a lot of thought and consideration into this decision, and I came to the conclusion that this is the best choice to help me further pursue my ultimate dream of playing in the NFL. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Coach Helton, Coach Williams, all of my teammates, and everyone at USC who has been a part of my career. It was a great three seasons, and I will always be a Trojan. FIGHT ON! - OG.”

Griffin the California native, is the son of famous rapper Warren G. During his time at USC he had 67 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass deflections and one interception.

