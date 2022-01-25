Report Details NFL Scouting Report For USC RB Vavae Malepeai

Former USC running back Vavae Malepeai is expected to test the draft process this offseason, following a five year career with the Trojans. Malepeai did not explicitly declare for the draft in his farewell address to USC fans, but is participating in the NFLPA Bowl.

FanNation's NFL Draft Bible released a scouting report for Malepeai, detailing his strengths and weaknesses.

"A part of a struggling USC rushing attack over the last few seasons, Malepeai presented a dependable yet unspectacular element to the Trojans backfield. Malepeai runs with outstanding effort, routinely bouncing off tackles to create second effort.

Plays with good vision, recognizing cutback lanes quickly while running inside zone. Effort alone, Malepeai should vie for a long look in camp, but his middling physical profile leaves little to get excited about.

He lacks prototype athleticism wanted at the position. There is nothing dynamic about him, lacking the ability to create splash plays with speed/acceleration. There is little creativity from Malepeai when working in space, becoming easily corralled with not much ability to create additional yardage.

He was never able to put together much consistent production over the course of his USC career. There is no three-down potential here. In actuality, he may be no more than a camp body when all is said and done."

Malepeai finished the 2021 season with 114 carries, 502 yards and six touchdowns.

----

