Vavae Malepeai - Running Back USC Trojans 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

VAVAE MALEPEAI | USC | RB | #29 | rSr | 5107v| 216v | 0938v | 3168v | 7468v | 4.56e | Aiea, HI | Mililani HS | 01.21.97

Overview:

A part of a struggling USC rushing attack over the last few seasons, Malepeai presented a dependable yet unspectacular element to the Trojans backfield. Malepeai runs with outstanding effort, routinely bouncing off tackles to create second effort. Plays with good vision, recognizing cutback lanes quickly while running inside zone. Effort alone, Malepeai should vie for a long look in camp, but his middling physical profile leaves little to get excited about. He lacks prototype athleticism wanted at the position. There is nothing dynamic about him, lacking the ability to create splash plays with speed/acceleration. There is little creativity from Malepeai when working in space, becoming easily corralled with not much ability to create additional yardage. He was never able to put together much consistent production over the course of his USC career. There is no three-down potential here. In actuality, he may be no more than a camp body when all is said and done.

Background:

Raised in Hawaii. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Redshirt due to a broken left shoulder blade during fall camp. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore.

