Vegas Releases Interesting Betting Odds for USC Trojans to Win the Big Ten
While the 2026 college football season is still a ways away, the anticipation for another year is already growing with the start of spring practices around the country.
Most recently, FanDuel Sportsbook released betting odds for Big Ten team's chances of winning the conference title in 2026. According to oddsmakers at FanDuel, the USC Trojans have the fifth-best odds of winning the Big Ten in 2026 under coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Big Ten Championship Betting Odds
Here are every Big Ten team's betting odds to win the conference title, per FanDuel:
1. Ohio State +190
2. Indiana +260
3. Oregon +300
4. Michigan +1200
5. USC +1500
6. Penn State +2000
7. Washington +3000
8. Iowa +4000
9. Wisconsin +8000
10. Illinois +12,500
11. UCLA +15,000
12. Nebraska +17,500
13. Maryland +30,000
14. Northwestern +30,000
15. Purdue +30,000
16. Minnesota +30,000
17. Rutgers +30,000
18. Michigan State +30,000
Based off of the betting odds from FanDuel, the Big Ten can be divided into multiple tiers ahead of the 2026 season. There is a steep drop off after the top three teams, Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon, and all three of the Buckeyes, Hoosiers, and the Ducks are expected to make the College Football Playoff.
The next tier could be called "realistic long shots," including Michigan, USC, Penn State, Washington, and Iowa.
The Wolverines enter the season with interesting expectations thanks to quarterback Bryce Underwood as well as newly-hired coach Kyle Whittingham. Despite a chaotic offseason that led to the firing of former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines are still expected to compete for a spot in the CFP.
USC Trojans' 2026 Outlook
As for USC, the Trojans have a unique mix of experience and incoming talent. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was one of the best signal-callers in the nation in 2025, and he decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school for another season under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.
Former Trojans receiver Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane did declare for the NFL Draft, and the offense could take a step back. While Lemon and Lane are practically irreplaceable, USC has been known to reload at the wide receiver position. Not only did the Trojans add transfer receiver Terrell Anderson, but the program is also expecting receiver Tanook Hines to take another step after impressing as USC's third receiver behind Lemon and Lane.
The Trojans' 2026 recruiting class was filled with talented receivers, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, and a number of them could see the field as true freshmen.
On the other side of the ball, USC overhauled a majority of its defensive coaching staff after former Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn accepted the same position at Penn State, his alma mater.
Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is now coordinating USC's defense, and the Trojans are expected to have a deep secondary thanks to defensive backs like Jontez Williams, Chasen Johnson, Alex Graham, Elbert Hill, and more. Meanwhile, defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart, Jide Abasiri, and Braylan Shelby will be tasked with defending the trenches for USC.
Can the Trojans improve enough on defense to compete for a Big Ten title? While talent and coaching may not be the biggest issue, USC's schedule could be the team's biggest hurdle in 2026 thanks to matchups with Oregon, Ohio State, Indiana, and Penn State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.