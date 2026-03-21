Vegas Releases Interesting Betting Odds for USC Trojans to Win the Big Ten

While the 2026 college football season is still a ways away, the anticipation for another year is already growing with the start of spring practices around the country.

Most recently, FanDuel Sportsbook released betting odds for Big Ten team's chances of winning the conference title in 2026. According to oddsmakers at FanDuel, the USC Trojans have the fifth-best odds of winning the Big Ten in 2026 under coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Ten Championship Betting Odds

Here are every Big Ten team's betting odds to win the conference title, per FanDuel:

1. Ohio State +190

2. Indiana +260

3. Oregon +300

4. Michigan +1200

5. USC +1500

6. Penn State +2000

7. Washington +3000

8. Iowa +4000

9. Wisconsin +8000

10. Illinois +12,500

11. UCLA +15,000

12. Nebraska +17,500

13. Maryland +30,000

14. Northwestern +30,000

15. Purdue +30,000

16. Minnesota +30,000

17. Rutgers +30,000

18. Michigan State +30,000

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based off of the betting odds from FanDuel, the Big Ten can be divided into multiple tiers ahead of the 2026 season. There is a steep drop off after the top three teams, Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon, and all three of the Buckeyes, Hoosiers, and the Ducks are expected to make the College Football Playoff.

The next tier could be called "realistic long shots," including Michigan, USC, Penn State, Washington, and Iowa.

The Wolverines enter the season with interesting expectations thanks to quarterback Bryce Underwood as well as newly-hired coach Kyle Whittingham. Despite a chaotic offseason that led to the firing of former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines are still expected to compete for a spot in the CFP.

USC Trojans' 2026 Outlook

As for USC, the Trojans have a unique mix of experience and incoming talent. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was one of the best signal-callers in the nation in 2025, and he decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school for another season under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

Former Trojans receiver Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane did declare for the NFL Draft, and the offense could take a step back. While Lemon and Lane are practically irreplaceable, USC has been known to reload at the wide receiver position. Not only did the Trojans add transfer receiver Terrell Anderson, but the program is also expecting receiver Tanook Hines to take another step after impressing as USC's third receiver behind Lemon and Lane.

The Trojans' 2026 recruiting class was filled with talented receivers, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, and a number of them could see the field as true freshmen.

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the other side of the ball, USC overhauled a majority of its defensive coaching staff after former Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn accepted the same position at Penn State, his alma mater.

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is now coordinating USC's defense, and the Trojans are expected to have a deep secondary thanks to defensive backs like Jontez Williams, Chasen Johnson, Alex Graham, Elbert Hill, and more. Meanwhile, defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart, Jide Abasiri, and Braylan Shelby will be tasked with defending the trenches for USC.

Can the Trojans improve enough on defense to compete for a Big Ten title? While talent and coaching may not be the biggest issue, USC's schedule could be the team's biggest hurdle in 2026 thanks to matchups with Oregon, Ohio State, Indiana, and Penn State.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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