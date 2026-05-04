USC Trojans Schedule Draw Raises Eyebrows Across College Football

After the conclusion of spring practices, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are ready to head into the 2026 season.

As a result of playing in a conference as tough as the Big Ten, next season will not be an easy one for the Trojans, with several tests along the way at home and on the road.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s Toughest Opponents

Recently, CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford ranked the toughest schedules in college, which had the Trojans with the eighth-hardest schedule.

In USC’s 2026 campaign, some of the toughest opponents include Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State. The main factor to understand with these games is who the Trojans play at home and who they play on the road.

The combo of Indiana and Penn State is who USC will face on the road. Both of these environments have the potential to create problems for the Trojans if USC gets off to a slow start.

At home, USC will face Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington, who all have a great shot to compete near the top of the Big Ten and potentially win the Big Ten title.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Trojans, the biggest thing is not to treat each game as different than the last. In order to be successful in the Big Ten, winning these games against the tougher opponents is a must. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding each game, finding a way to come out with a victory is really all that matters.

Last season, USC had a chance to beat a good Illinois team on the road, but they unfortunately could not close the deal. In addition to that, the Trojans also lost to Notre Dame and Oregon in tough games on the road that could have given them the chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Even with the expanded playoff, winning as many games as possible is crucial, and unfortunately, last season, USC was unable to do that.

However, this season, USC gets to play Oregon and Ohio State at home, which could give them a huge advantage with the support of their home fans. If USC is able to win those games, this could help them to reach their ultimate goal.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Goal For The Trojans

As is the case with many teams in the Big Ten and across the country, the ultimate goal for the Trojans and coach Riley is to qualify for the College Football Playoff and ultimately win the national title.

To do that, USC must win its tough games, but also get stellar performances from many players across the roster. Without a doubt, one of the more important players on the roster is quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has the potential to have his best season yet.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key USC Trojans In 2026

In Maiava’s 2025 campaign with the Trojans, he recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and completed 65.8 percent of his passes while adding 167 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. As a dual-threat quarterback, Maiava could become one of the more dangerous players in the country if he can maximize his abilities next season.

For Maiava to be successful, one of the more important players next season for USC could be wide receiver Tanook Hines, who could emerge as the top target in the receiver room next season. After the departures of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL, Hines could be the next player that Maiava builds a great chemistry with to be USC’s top option.

In his 2025 season with the Trojans, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns as USC’s third leading receiver. Standing at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Hines has the frame to move all over the field and be the go-to receiver for Maiava.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Desman Stephens II could be the most significant piece for the Trojans' success next season. The Trojans had a significant number of players leave for the NFL from the defensive side of the ball, including linebacker Eric Gentry, defensive end Anthony Lucas, and safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald.

With those losses, Stephens seems to be one of the more experienced players that the Trojans have left on defense.

Last season with USC, Stephens recorded 89 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble with his ability to make plays all over the field. As one of the more experienced players that the Trojans have left, Stephens very well could have the responsibility to get everyone lined up properly and do a lot of the communication.

As the Trojans head into next season, Maiava, Hines, and Stephens will have the opportunity to be significant contributors in what they hope to be one of the better USC seasons in recent history.

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