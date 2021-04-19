Four Possible NFL Draft Options for Alijah Vera-Tucker

The analysts at the NFL Network have been dropping their NFL mock drafts over the last month, and they all agree Alijah Vera-Tucker is a first round talent, but where to?

The 2021 NFL Draft is just ten days away which means college players are one step closer to finding out their destiny.

USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is among the group that will likely hear their name called on night one.

The NFL Network had five mock drafts drop this month, each by a different NFL analysts. Only four mock drafts had Vera-Tucker going in the first round, here are their evaluations...

Charles Davis - No. 16 - Arizona Cardinals

This would be an ideal fit for Vera-Tucker. The Cardinals have the talent to compete for a wild-card spot or better in the NFC, but they can't do it if Kyler Murray can't stay on the field.

Murray has not seen great protection in his young career. He's constantly scrambling as defenders breath down his neck. With his smaller than average stature and frame, Murray's body can't handle the constant hits like bigger quarterbacks.

Vera-Tucker will help bring stability to a porous offensive line.

Charley Casserly - No. 13 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are one great lineman away from being a complete team, and Vera-Tucker is that missing piece.

The front office of the Chargers have identified their o-line as their biggest weakness. They have already made one move to steal one of the best centers in the NFL during free agency in Corey Linsley.

If they had Vera-Tucker to that o-line mix, they will be formidable up front to protect Justin Herbert, who set the NFL ablaze as a rookie.

Maurice Jones-Drew - No. 30 - Buffalo Bills

The Bills are ready to compete for a Super Bowl, but they need to beef up their o-line first.

The Kansas City Chiefs just demonstrated how important having great depth on your interior line. The Bills know adding another first round talent to that position group will only help increase their odds for a Lombardi Trophy.

With their desire to start being more effective in the run-game, taking a monster like Vera-Tucker will help open up those running lanes.

Daniel Jeremiah - No. 19 - Washington Football Team

Washington is building their team in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Their defensive line has been talked about their immense talent, especially after the addition of Chase Young last season. Their offensive line is solid, but could use some fresh legs with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick taking steps.

Washington doesn't want their aging QB to run around any more than he has to. Taking Vera-Tucker will add some much needed protection.

