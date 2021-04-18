Analysis: How the Mobley Brothers Translate at the NBA Level

The Mobley brothers wrecked college basketball with their size, but can their talents translate to the NBA level.

Isaiah Mobley announced his intention to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, and now USC's frontcourt has gotten considerably thinner.

Isaiah's younger brother Evan Mobley also declared for the NBA Draft earlier this week.

We've seen brother pairings pan out as a success on the NBA level before, especially when they are big men.

The Gasol brothers are probably best case-scenario with Pau Gasol being a lock to make the NBA Hall of Fame, and Marc Gasol having a strong case as well with a Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt.

But even if the Mobley brothers career trajectory is closer to the Lopez brothers, that would be a huge success.

Don't let the one All-Star appearance fool you, Brook Lopez was one of the most feared low-post players in his prime, while his brother Robin Lopez has been a solid rotation center for a decade-plus.

When it comes to talent and skill-level, the Mobley brothers fall somewhere in-between the two brother pairings.

Evan Mobley certainly has the potential to be one of the best bigs of all time. He is more athletic than many with his agility allowing him to swallow up space quickly when switched onto smaller players.

Pau Gasol is regarded as one of the best passing bigs of his generation. Although Evan Mobley may not be on that level just yet, he is still advanced for someone his age playing the center position. Over his last three tournament games he racked up 14 assists against his opponents.

If Evan continues to improve the consistency of his jump shot, he can certainly be a Pau Gasol-level player with elite athleticism.

Isaiah Mobley on the other hand could be a poor mans version of Marc Gasol in regards to skillset.

Like his brother Pau, Marc is an elite passer and defensive player at his position, who learned to become a weapon from a distance.

Isaiah is advanced at bringing the ball up the court, setting his teammates up for open looks, and knocking down a shot from deep. However, he lacks strong ability to carry an offense.

His future is most likely as a rotation big, who can play stellar defense, run the floor in transition, create tremendous floor spacing in the half-court, and occasionally set-up the offense from the high-post.

Both of the Mobley brothers have all the tools needed for modern basketball. If they get drafted into the right situations, they can contend for the most talented pair of brothers in NBA history.

