    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    USC Coach Named Washington State Candidate, Following Rolovich's Firing

    Could the Cougars take the coach out of Southern California?
    Author:

    Another Pac-12 program begins their search for a new head coach. 

    The Washington State Cougars relieved former head coach Nick Rolovich of his duties on Monday, after he failed to comply with the state of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. 

    According to reports, Rolovich applied for a religious exemption based on his "devout" Catholic faith was denied by the university. For now, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jake Dickert has taken over the program; but the school is still expected to consider all options before announcing a new permanent hire. 

    The Athletic released a list of potential candidates after the firing news broke, and USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell made the list.  

    "USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell played under Leach at Texas Tech and coached Washington State’s outside receivers from 2014 to 2015. Leach told The Athletic in 2019 that he thought Harrell could have succeeded him as the Cougars’ head coach if Harrell hadn’t left for the North Texas offensive coordinator job. Though Clay Helton has been fired as USC’s head coach, Harrell’s quarterback development has impressed many, both with Mason Fine at North Texas and Kedon Slovis at USC."

    The future for everyone in Southern California is unclear right now as the program has yet to name Clay Helton's successor. If Washington State does reach out to Harrell, it could be a good opportunity to explore based on the current circumstances in Los Angeles. 

