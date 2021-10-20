Ex-Pac-12 Coach Nick Rolovich Will Sue Washington State Over Firing

Rolovich was relieved of his duties on Monday after choosing to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich was fired on Monday by Washington State University, for failing to comply with the state's COVID-19 mandate.

Washington governor Jay Inslee announced the state mandate in August, which required Washington state employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the Oct. 18 deadline. Rolovich was fired as the deadline passed without receiving a shot.

According to Yahoo Sports, Rolovich's contract was terminated with cause, meaning the university does not plan to pay him the almost $9 million left on his contract.

USA TODAY

According to ESPN, "Rolovich will be suing the university for illegal termination, in part because of "discriminatory and vindictive behavior" by athletic director Pat Chun, an attorney representing Rolovich said Wednesday.

"Brian Fahling, an attorney in Kenmore, Washington, who is representing Rolovich, confirmed in a statement to ESPN that Rolovich's request for a religious exemption based on his "devout" Catholic faith was denied by the university."

Rolovich was one of five coaches fired by the university on Monday for refusing to comply with the mandate. Washington State has five games left on their 2021 schedule, and will be without their head coach and four assistant coaches for the rest of the season. For now, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jake Dickert has taken over the program as acting head coach.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube