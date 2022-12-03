Watch: Caleb Williams breaks multiple tackles for electrifying 58-yard run

LAS VEGAS – Caleb Williams is a highlight machine.

On USC's opening drive of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah, he threw a highlight 50-yard bomb to Tahj Washington to set up a 2-yard Washington touchdown.

Williams wasted no time in making more magic. On the Trojans' second drive, he broke multiple tackles to scramble for an amazing 50-yard run to Utah's 11-yard line, thanks in part to some strong downfield blocking.

That set up a touchdown pass to Raleek Brown on 4th-and-2 that put USC up 14-3 with 2:52 left in the first quarter.

It's early, but the Trojans' offense is rolling.