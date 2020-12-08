AllTrojans
Two USC Players Suffer Season Ending Injuries

Claudette Montana Pattison

As USC approaches their final regular season game of the shortened 2020 season, some gruesome realities lie ahead. Two players on the Trojans roster have suffered season ending injuries. "Two really good players that were having two really good seasons." said Helton on Tuesday. 

Safety, Greg Johnson suffered a slight meniscus tear in his knee which he will receive surgery for this week. Tight End, Jude Wolfe, broke a bone in his lower foot that will require a pin and surgery. Helton said that "both rehabs will push past the season."

Johnson, has started in three of USC's first four games and recorded 15 tackles, including one for loss. 

The 5'11 redshirt junior took to Twitter this morning and wrote, "Another chapter in my story...in this chapter it gets interesting...I wouldn't skip a page if I was you. Be back soon."

[WATCH: Kedon Slovis Provides Update On Arm]

Johnson will be replaced by freshman Max Williams, who has seen the field this season already.

Jude Wolfe, the redshirt freshman from St.John Bosco, has seen good amount of play action this year, moving ahead of senior TE Erik Krommenhoek. Tight ends coach John David Baker spoke about Wolfe prior to the start of the 2020 season saying,"We'll be sitting in a position meeting and I'll tell him, 'You need to do this exactly like this,' and 30 minutes later we're on the practice field and the same situation comes up, and bam, he fixes it. And that's impressive for a young guy." (David Baker)

[WATCH: Sunday Night Sound Bites: "There's a reason that 'C' is on Amon-Ra St. Brown's chest"]

Wolfe finishes the 2020 season with 2 catches for 5 yards. Senior's Erik Krommenhoek and Josh Falo will likely start in place of Wolfe on Saturday's game against the UCLA Bruins.

Additional Injuries To Report:

(LB) Ralen Goforth practiced on Monday following a "foot injury" which he acquired during the Utah game. Helton said that Goforth "looked better".

(OT) Liam Jimmons was pulled from the game on Sunday after injuring his elbow. Jimmons did not practice on Monday. His recovery will be "day to day" per Helton.

TO WATCH: Clay Helton's Full Injury Report Click The Video Above

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

