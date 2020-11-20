What Does (DL) Jacob Lichtenstein's Return Mean For USC's Defense?

USC football got some good news this week when defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein announced he was opting back in for the 2020 season. Head coach Clay Helton confirmed the news in a zoom press conference on Thursday morning. Lichtenstein originally was part of the second group of players who opted out earlier this year.

“He’s a great player that has been waiting his time. In this situation we’re in with a little bit of down bodies on that defensive front, he can be somebody to help us.” Head Coach Clay Helton said about Lichtenstein coming back to the team.

USC’s defensive line has been extremely thin to begin the 2020 season, including three key players that have not been able to play or stay on the field. Trojans' star defensive lineman Jay Tufele opted out before the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft. While other defensive players on the line of scrimmage have been out as well, such as senior Brandon Pili who has yet to play a game due to a broken finger and redshirt senior Caleb Tremblay who missed the Trojans game against Arizona.

Lichtenstein hasn’t played a snap since 2018 against UCLA due to an injury. The 6-foot-5, 265 pound redshirt junior will give the Trojans some much needed depth, especially during a season with so many uncertainties. His size and strength will help the Trojans run defense, and give USC get a better push in the trenches.

Don't expect to see Lichtenstein out on the field come Saturday. Coach Helton confirmed that he won’t be able to participate in team activities this week due to COVID-19 healthy and safety guidelines.

“[We] do not anticipate having him this week. We’ll go through health and safety protocols and medical inspection before starting him back, but he is going to be back with us for the remainder of the season.” (Helton)

