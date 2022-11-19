Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?

The rivalry game is sold out; will the crowd be mostly USC fans?

The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA.

The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be 6,500.

Last week's UCLA-Arizona game at the Rose Bowl drew 44,430 fans, their largest crowd of the season. And the Bruins lost that game, putting their Pac-12 championship game hopes on life support.

How many of the 70,685 fans will be clad in cardinal and gold? Will it feel more like a home game for USC? Or will UCLA fans show up?

Those are the questions many fans and pundits are asking ahead of the biggest UCLA vs. USC rivalry game in recent memory.

We'll find out soon, but we want to know what you think. Vote in our poll below: