Washington State vs. Stanford Game Canceled

Are you thinking what we're thinking? The Pac-12 can't catch a break!

The Pac-12 officially announced on Friday that the upcoming matchup between the Washington State Cougars and Stanford Cardinals is canceled due to the Cougs' not having enough scholarship players to compete on Saturday.

Here is the official statement from the Pac-12,

The Pac-12 today, Nov. 20, issued the following statement regarding the Washington State at Stanford football game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21:

"The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Washington State University, cancelled the Washington State at Stanford football game scheduled for November 21. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest. The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

This is the second game this week that the Pac-12 has canceled. It was announced earlier that the Colorado vs. Arizona State game would be canceled due to Arizona State's COVID-19 situation within their football program.

Update: 11/20/20 3:06 PM

