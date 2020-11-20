Odds The USC vs. Utah Game Cancels

The Pac-12 got off to a rocky start with games being canceled left and right in week one. Utah was one of the programs who struggled to contain their COVID-19 numbers out of the gate.

Week 1: Utah was scheduled to play Arizona but had to withdraw due to several Utes testing positive for COVID-19 and not having a minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available.

Despite a canceled season opener against the Wildcat's, Utah remained optimistic going into week two for their game against the UCLA Bruins.

Week 2: Utah cancels their game against the UCLA Bruins due to COVID-19 cases.

Naturally, as we head into week three of Pac-12 football there is some apprehension and questions that surround the upcoming game. Will Utah have enough players cleared from COVID-19 to compete against USC? Will USC remain healthy after two competitions with two Arizona teams? Here is everything we know.

As of now USC remains to be in the clear with COVID-19 cases on both player and staff personnel fronts. Clay Helton told the media on Thursday, "things are trending in the right direction" when talking about the Utah matchup. Despite COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing in the state of California and city of Los Angeles, (yesterday COVID cases hit 5,031) the Trojan's have seemed to remain healthy thus far.

[WATCH: 2021 WR Commit Josh Moore Chooses USC Over Stanford]

Utah seems to be the wildcard in all of this. Similar to Los Angeles, cases are escalating in Salt Lake City. KSL reported 3,968 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Despite's Utah's struggles to contain the virus spread within their football program, things are looking up just in time for Saturday's game. According to Sports Ilustrated's AllUtes publisher Ryan Kostecka,

"It appears that we are also systems go right now. It appears Utah will also have about 90% of their team back including most of their potential starters."

As of now the Trojans' are still scheduled to fly out of Los Angeles today for Saturday's 7:30 PM/PST kickoff and Utah's season opener against the USC Trojans.

TO WATCH: The Full Story Click The Video Above

[READ: What Does (DL) Jacob Lichtenstein's Return Mean For USC's Defense?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter