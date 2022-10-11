Arrinten Page commits to USC; Andy Enfield lands another big recruit

USC is also in the mix for Page's high school teammate Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect

Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page announced his commitment to USC on Monday.

Page is the second big men's basketball recruit for USC coach Andy Enfield in the past week, joining coveted North Carolina combo guard Silas Demary Jr. And another one could be on the way.

USC is strongly in the mix for Page's Wheeler teammate Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, who is deciding November 16.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS