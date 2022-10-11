Skip to main content

Arrinten Page commits to USC; Andy Enfield lands another big recruit

USC is also in the mix for Page's high school teammate Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect

Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page announced his commitment to USC on Monday.

Page is the second big men's basketball recruit for USC coach Andy Enfield in the past week, joining coveted North Carolina combo guard Silas Demary Jr. And another one could be on the way.

USC is strongly in the mix for Page's Wheeler teammate Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, who is deciding November 16. 

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

usc trojans washington state football jason goode11
Football

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans embracing 'next man up' mentality

By Wyatt Allsup
Caleb Williams threw for just 188 yards on 15-29 passing, but the Trojans still cruised to a 30-14 victory at home against Washington State on October 8, 2022.
Football

2022 Heisman odds: C.J. Stroud heavy favorite over Caleb Williams

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode20
Football

AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops in latest college football rankings (Oct. 9)

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode2
Football

What Lincoln Riley said after USC beat Washington State to improve to 6-0

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode10
Football

Look: Best photos from USC Trojans' win over Washington State Cougars

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode12
Football

USC 30, Washington State 14: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football matchup in LA

By All Trojans Staff
ta cunningham usc
Recruiting

T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode5
Football

Pac-12 scores: UCLA beats Utah; Arizona State stuns Washington

By All Trojans Staff