USC Trojans Predicted to Land Four-Star Tight End Recruit

The USC Trojans recruiting machine does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. After signing five-star tight end Mark Bowman as part of the No. 1 class in the country for 2026, the Trojans have been predicted to land four-star tight end recruit Charles Davis from the class of 2027, per Rivals reporters Greg Biggins and Adam Gorney.

Davis is currently listed at 6-5, 200, and he olds offers from programs like Oregon, Michigan, SMU, Cal, and UCLA in addition to USC. A four-star prospect, 247Sports ranks Davis as the No. 10 tight end prospect in his class.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the overal rankings, Davis is considered the No. 223 recruit in the class of 2027, per 247Sports.

USC Trojans Spring Recruiting Visits Paying Off

Davis was recently at USC visiting the Trojans for their first week spring practices, and Davis is part of a larger group of prospects that have taken the trip onto campus. These spring visits have proven to be key for USC and the Trojans' recruiting efforts.

In the 2026 cycle, former recruits like defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive back Brandon Lockhart had a consistent presence at USC's spring practices, potentially helping with peer recruiting. The strategy worked as the Trojans signed a historic prep class, and the program could be gearing up for a run of early commitments.

Davis has been predicted to USC, but he has visits with other schools like UCLA, Michigan, and Oregon scheduled for May and June, per 247Sports.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Even if he is leaning towards the Trojans, a commitment doesn't feel likely unless he changes his visit plans. Under USC general manager Chad Bowden, Trojans commits have shut down their recruitments once joining USC's class. Davis could very well be committed to the Trojans by the summer, and which visits he takes is worth monitoring.

As a local prospect, the Trojans have the advantage of hosting Davis on campus early and often. In a similar manner, USC has brought four-star cornerback Danny Lang onto campus and to practice multiple times in the first week of spring.

Lang is currently slated to commit on July 2, giving other schools plenty of time to try and sway him from staying home and playing for the Trojans. Per 247Sports, Lang has official visits planned with Auburn, USC, and Oregon in June.

Southern California Recruiting Strategy Continues

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Both Davis and Lang are Southern California prospects with Davis playing at Westlake and Lang coming out of Mater Dei.

Meanwhile, five-star safety recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, and many believe he will be joining USC's class. From Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, California, Fa'alave-Johnson is the highest-ranked recruit in the state per Rivals' Industry Rankings.

As it currently stands, the USC recruiting class of 2027 holds four commits with three currently playing high school football in California: four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale, four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard, and three-star offensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

The Trojans' fourth commit, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but he started his career at Mater Dei.

