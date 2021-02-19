Everything You Need To Know Regarding California's Lifted COVID-19 Ban On HS Football

On Friday the CDPH announced the resume of high school football in the state of California.

This just in...

High school football and other youth sports will finally be allowed to resume play in the state of California for the first time in nearly twelve months. California's Department of Public Health announced the news on Friday morning.

But this restart of high school activities comes with several caveats. Here is everything you need to know about California's restart of youth and recreational adult sports.

Who does this include?

Football, baseball, softball, soccer, water polo and lacrosse are all among the sports allowed to resume activities. As long as their county has a per-capita case rate of fewer than 14 per 100,000 residents - schools/programs may resume activities.

What about COVID-19 testing?

Per the CDPH, regular and postseason antigen or PCR testing is strongly encouraged for sports participants and coaches weekly. This is recommended for any players or coaches participating in outdoor high-contact sports.

Are fans allowed?

Schools are encouraged to limit observation of youth sports [age of 18 or younger] to direct household members. This includes observation of practice and competition. The CDPH recommends streaming games via. video instead of observing in-person.

What are the general requirements for all sports?

Per CDPH...



Face coverings to be worn when not participating in the activity (e.g., on the sidelines).

Face coverings to be worn by coaches, support staff and observers at all times, and in compliance with the CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings.

at all times, and in compliance with the CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings. Observers maintain at least 6 feet from non-household members.

No sharing of drink bottles and other personal items and equipment.

Mixing with other households prior to and post any practice or competition must strictly adhere to current gathering guidance.

Limit indoor sports activities (practice, conditioning) to comply with capacity limits (which shall include all athletes, coaches, and observers) indicated in current CDPH Gym & Fitness Center Guidance Capacity.

Associated indoor activities for the team (e.g., dinners, film study) are prohibited if engaged in competition given evidence that transmission is more likely to occur in these indoor higher risk settings.

Teams must not participate in out-of-state games and tournaments; several multi-state outbreaks have been reported around the nation, including California residents.

-----

You may also like:

[Michael Pittman Jr. Has a New Quarterback in Carson Wentz]

[Bru McCoy Could Emerge as Top Receiver in CFB Next Year]

[Mike Tomlin Provides Encouraging Words for Zach Banner's Return]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com