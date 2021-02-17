USC's Bru McCoy Makes Top 10 Wide Receiver Stars Projection List For 2021

Bleacher Report created a Top 10 list, projecting college football's Top 10 wide receivers looking ahead into the 2021 season. One USC wideout happened to make the list.

Bru McCoy may be young, but don't underestimate his potential. In 2020, the redshirt freshman earned a decent amount of playing time appearing in six games, with 21 receptions, 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Although McCoy's start to his collegiate career was somewhat of a rollercoaster ride, the USC wide receiver finally seems to be settled in with the Trojans.

If you remember, McCoy enrolled early at USC, then transferred to the University of Texas, then returned to USC after missing several months with an undiagnosed illness and redshirting.

Bleacher Report writes, "his numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but he was behind 2021 NFL draft prospects Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns on the depth chart. Drake London (33 catches, 502 yards) is still around and will see plenty of targets, but McCoy is the best bet to emerge as the new No. 1 receiver for a Trojans team that will enter the year with lofty expectations in the Pac-12. With Kedon Slovis returning at quarterback, McCoy could be one of the biggest breakout players of 2021."

Although McCoy had a lower reception count than Drake London, Amon Ra-St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, he always seemed to make key plays for the Trojans when it counted the most.

One of McCoy's most notable contributions in 2020 was his tipped off touchdown reception in USC's season opener against Arizona State.

The Trojans were down with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter, when QB Kedon Slovis threw a pass which was intended for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Brown tipped the ball off, just barley missing the pass when redshirt freshman Bru McCoy saved the day and made the reception to give USC a boost on the scoreboard.

The Trojans ended up winning their season opener against the Sun Devils, 28-27. Following this game, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert spoke about Bru McCoy's progression mid-season citing, "I feel like he is growing every day, he is a very hard working young man, football means a lot to him. Whether it is five plays, [or] if it is 20 plays [or] 30 plays, he just goes as hard as he can and tries to make plays. He's had a great season so far.” [Colbert]

With the loss of two starters on the Trojans offense, Amon Ra-St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, expect to see McCoy step into a more prominent role within USC's offense next season.

Even though 2021 will be McCoy's second season contributing on the football field, this former five-star recruit has what it takes to emerge as a top talent in the Pac-12 conference next season.

