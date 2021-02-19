Colts Trade For Eagles' Carson Wentz And Michael Pittman Jr. Has A New Quarterback

Another big-time quarterback transaction occurred this offseason as the Indianapolis Colts have officially traded for Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz on Thursday morning.

Now WR Michael Pittman Jr. will have a new quarterback that will be slinging him the ball next year, and they will have the whole offseason to build chemistry with one another.

The Colts will give the Eagles a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-rounder in 2022 that will become a first round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps in 2021 according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Wentz is now reunited with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, who was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator from 2017-2018. During that time, the Eagles won Super Bowl LII with one of the best offenses in the league.

Even though Wentz suffered a season-ending injury towards the end of that season, the North Dakota State product was putting up MVP-caliber numbers before getting hurt, as he helped lead Philly to a 13-3 record with Reich as his OC. This gave them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs which helped the team obtain their first Super Bowl win.

Now Wentz will try to find chemistry with former USC star receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. as the rookie wideout expects to emerge as a core part of the Colts offense next season. Since Wentz has familiarity with how Reich runs his offense, acquiring the former pro-bowler will help with his transition into a new era in Indy.

The Colts put together an outstanding 2020 campaign that eventually ended in the NFL Wild Card round of the playoffs. Following the 2020 season, quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the league. Pittman Jr. showed off his abilities in the game though, as the rookie had five catches for 90 yards and a rushing attempt for 11 yards, gaining three first downs in the first half against the Buffalo Bills.

Now the Colts have found their next starting QB that can help them stay in the playoff picture in 2021. The new QB will be tasked with throwing to Pittman Jr. frequently, as he is the team's leading receiver that is under contract in 2021. Wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal are both slated to be free agents.

Now the attention will be turned to Wentz. Even though he struggled in 2020, the comfort of him being back with coach Reich, and one of the best defenses in the league, will help him settle in Indy.

Now we will just have to wait and see if Pittman Jr. and Wentz can build chemistry that will help the Colts offense succeed and return to the playoffs in 2021.

