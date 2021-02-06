Can USC Flip Mater Dei RB Raleek Brown's Oklahoma Commitment?

On Friday afternoon the Oklahoma Sooners gained the verbal commitment from one of Southern Californias best in Raleek Brown. Brown is a running back from Mater Dei High School [Santa Ana, Calif.] and the No.3 [2022] running back in the state of California.

The dynamic SoCal native announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma on Friday evening via social media.

OU won the commitment of Brown over hometown favorite USC, Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Georgia and Oregon. However, don't consider this race over just quite yet, there is still time for the Trojans to work their recruiting magic and try to keep this dynamic offensive beast at home.

Historically Mater Dei's football program has been a direct pipeline for USC. Year after year, they present some of the best and most elite talent from the state of California. If you remember back in 2008, the Trojans landed one of the most coveted recruits in QB Matt Barkley out of Mater Dei, who now plays in the NFL. USC also signed WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and QB J.T. Daniels who enrolled at USC in 2018.

This past year, the Trojans landed three Mater Dei top 2021 prospects. QB Miller Moss, LB Raesjon Davis, and WR Kyron-Ware Hudson who all attended the O.C. school at some point in time. Davis, the No.3 ranked linebacker from the state of California was even committed to LSU prior to signing with the Trojans.

So the question remains can USC flip Brown's commitment to the Sooners? Here is the issue. Selling a school that values a pass heavy offense could be tough, especially to one of the top running backs in the nation. It doesn't help that the Trojans also finished last in the Pac-12 for rushing yards with 184 carries and 584 rushing yards [2020]. In contrast, the Sooners finished No.5 in the Big 12 conference with 419 carries and 1,977 yards rushing [2020].

But never say never, with the help of some former Mater Dei alumni and USC's stacked recruiting staff they may be able to flip Browns commitment and keep him at home.

"Could this be the Raesjon Davis of the 2022 cycle where USC doesn’t win out early but sort of stays with it and becomes a factor late in the game?" said Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr.

"There is a long way to go until Early Signing Day in December, I'm wondering if Mater Dei's-USC pipeline is something that Raleek Brown will come around to, despite committing to Oklahoma recently."

-----

You may also like:

[Markese Stepp Details Nebraska Transfer Decision]

[Clay McGuire Talks USC Offensive Line]

[Seth Doege Wants TE Production Increase]

[Helton: Korey Foreman Helped Solidify Other SoCal Recruits]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.