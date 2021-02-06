LOOK: Markese Stepp Details Transfer Decision

Stepp entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December following his third season with USC.

Former USC running back Markese Stepp has officially landed in Nebraska. The midwestern native participated in a collaborative video with Nebraska Athletics to introduce himself to Husker nation.

In the video, Stepp detailed specifically why he chose Nebraska after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in December.

"Im ready to put my best foot forward and bond with my teammates, [and] turn Nebraska football around" said Stepp. "I chose Nebraska, No.1 for the coaches, they were genuine. Coach Frost [and] Coach Held they recruited me here. They thought I would be a huge boost for the offense, and I appreciated how real they were with me."

Stepp went on to note that Nebraska has a, "great fan base. Nebraska is known for selling out games. They’ve sold out every game since 1962, so that is going to be great to play in font of 90 thousand [people] and show the world what Nebraska Football is all about."

Stepp mentioned that Nebraksa is a "fresh start" after three years with the USC Trojans.

One former teammate of Stepp's took to Twitter to show his support for the powerful running backs new journey. WR Amon Ra-St. Brown wrote, "Yessir. Time to eat."

Stepp spent three seasons with the USC Trojans. Following the 2020 college football season he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 28. Although Stepp contributed this season on the field, he only had 45 carries compared to Stephen Carr who ran the ball 46 times and Vavae Malepeai who led the team with 54 carries.

The Trojans ended their 2020 season with 1,916 yards passing and 584 yards rushing. In contrast, Nebraska finished their eight game schedule with 1,521 yards passing and 1,611 yards rushing.

Look for Markese Stepp next fall on Saturdays, as he could be a huge impact player for the Big Ten and Nebraska Football next year.

TO WATCH: Markese Stepp's Warm Welcome To Nebraska Click The Video Above

