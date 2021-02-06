Clay McGuire Hopes O-Line Will Be The Hardest Working Group On Team

New offensive line coach Clay McGuire hopes to strengthen the run game and create the hardest working position group on and off the field.

In a press conference on Friday morning, new USC offensive line coach, Clay McGuire, told the media that he is excited to get to work on USC's offensive line.

McGuire was the offensive line coach for six years at Washington State in 2012-2019. Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell worked with McGuire under Mike Leach for two years during this time.

He most recently held the same position in 2020 at his alma mater, Texas Tech.

McGuire told the media that "the opportunity to coach at [USC] is a dream come true. To be a part of the tradition and legacy and to help create the new standard and new tradition that we want to uphold here [at USC] is an honor."

Traditionally, the Trojans have always been a team that set the standard for the Pac-12 conference. However, recently USC's offensive line has received criticism for not being as strong as they once were. McGuire is hoping to change that narrative.

"There is a tradition here", McGuire said, "there [are] guys that have played here before and when they turn on a game to watch their alma mater they expect [the offensive line] to play a certain way. That's what we've got to get, and we are going to strive to get that."

McGuire went on to say, "when Pat Harlow turns on the tape, and those kind of guys turn on the tape, you know they want, I want them to be proud of how that O-line is playing - that is what we need right there, that's the way it used to be" [McGuire].

Although McGuire hasn't been able to witness his newly inherited offensive line on the field just yet, he has watched tape and seen them put in work in the weight room.

As McGuire continues to acclimate into the Trojans football program, his goal for the offensive line is to be recognized as the hardest working position group on the field.

"[The offensive line has] to be able to lead but they also have to be a close group, the continuity of that group has to be really strong and really tight," McGuire said, "We have to establish a toughness about us, we have to go out there and be accountable to all of our principles that are going to go into our culture."

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

[Seth Doege Wants Production Increase for USC Tight Ends]

[Helton: Korey Foreman Helped Solidify Other SoCal Recruits]

[Elite Recruiting Helps Cancel Loss to NFL]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter at: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook