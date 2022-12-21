Skip to main content

Grading USC's 2023 football recruiting class: high marks on offense, questions on defense

The Trojans are waiting on 5-star tight end Duce Robinson

Lincoln Riley lost out on Matayo Uiagalelei, but he still compiled an impressive recruiting class. 

And he's not done yet.

USC's 2023 recruiting class is headline by 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and 5-star receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon. All three signed with the Trojans on Wednesday during Early National Signing Day.

The class could be significantly bolstered by the addition of Pinnacle (Arizona) 5-star tight end Duce Robinson. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday he had yet to announce his commitment.

As we await word on Robinson, SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec took an in-depth look at USC's recruiting class, position-by-position.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

