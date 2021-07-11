Oregon Lands USC Wide Receiver Target

Highly touted four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna's recruitment is officially closed.

After taking official visits to USC and Oregon during June, Sategna committed to the Ducks over the Trojans according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Recruits.

Sategna attends Fayetteville High School and is the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas and No. 29 wide receiver nationally [247Sports]. The 5'11", 170-pound wideout had 30 college offers and was a top target for the Trojans.

SI All-American caught up with the 2022 star to discuss his recruitment and commitment to the Ducks. Sategna told writer Matt Ray that Oregon's wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon played a big role in his commitment.

"Right now, I feel like I am a raw talent," Sategna said about why playing for McClendon had appeal. "I mean, I have been to one football camp — track has always been my main sport. I have not really had that training in football, and I didn't think I would have this many offers or this much attention. It is all a blessing from God. Another thing high on my list was a coach that I feel is a good receivers coach that is going to develop me, and I think coach McClendon is the best out of all the receiver coaches that were recruiting me."

"On my visit, we had a position meeting, and I was super blown away by how he runs practice, the types of drills they do, and just some clips of their practices. My parents and I were blown away."

Sategna also shared that Mario Cristobal was 'super happy' with his decision to commit to the Ducks.

"Whenever I told him, he was with his family at a family reunion," Sategna recalled. "He was like, 'I am sorry I didn't answer your first call.' He was like, 'I was running to the other room to answer your call.' You could hear them in the background, then I told him. He was like, 'Isaiah, I can't control myself right now.' He was super happy, and it made me feel good that he was that happy I was coming to play for him."

While Oregon winning the race for Sategna is a big loss for the Trojans, USC will now refocus their attention to finishing the 2022 cycle with a strong class.

