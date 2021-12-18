Notes and Quotes From Lincoln Riley's Early Signing Day Press Conference

USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke with reporters on Friday following the conclusion of the Early Signing Period. Riley signed seven new players, including the No. 1 overall player in California, cornerback Domani Jackson.

Troy's newest 2022 signee's include:

- Punter, Atticus Bertrams [Newington College]

- Safety, Zion Branch [Bishop Gorman High School]

- Running Back, Raleek Brown [Mater Dei High School]

- Cornerback, Domani Jackson [Mater Dei High School]

- Inside Linebacker, Garrison Madden [Dutchtown High School]

- Cornerback, Fabian Ross [Bishop Gorman High School]

- Edge, Devan Thompkins [Edison High School]

Jackson will enroll at USC in January and participate in spring practice. The other six players will join the Trojans next fall.

Here are a few notable quotes from Riley's press conference:

Riley on landing local SoCal talent:

"Now having been here a few weeks, even though it's early, you feel that sense. I feel like players in this part of the country — and obviously we're going to sign players from all over, but the majority are going to be from this part of the country — I still feel that the majority of players around here want to play at USC. But the flip side is that USC has to provide a reason for them to want to follow through with that. And that is our job."

Riley on the past few weeks:

"It's been a lot, but it's been fun. It's a new challenge, it's exciting. Everyday you get up and you feel like you got 1,000 things to do, and then you lay your head down at night and the list kinda keeps growing. But it's fun, it really is," Riley said.

"Will all catch our breath at some point, but I say we're kinda running on adrenaline and excitement for this opportunity right now."

Riley on utilizing the transfer portal:

"I would say this about the transfer portal. There is not any position we wouldn't consider right now...to say that we will have a position that we wouldn't look at...I couldn't say that. We are open for business on all accounts."

