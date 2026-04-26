USC Trojans' NFL Draft Class Put Into Big Ten Perspective

The USC Trojans saw three players selected in the NFL Draft and have several prospects set to start their NFL careers.

When compared to the rest of the Big Ten, USC was tied with Illinois for the eighth-most draft picks in the conference, behind Ohio State (11), Indiana (8), Penn State (8), Oregon (7), Washington (7), Iowa (7), and Michigan (6).

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Big Ten Success

During this year’s draft, the Big Ten finished with a total of 68 picks, which ranked second in all of college football and only finished behind the SEC, which set a new record with 87.

Overall, the Big Ten has started to take over as one of the premier conferences in college football, and this year’s NFL Draft has shown that, adding onto the fact that the Big Ten has won three straight national championships.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Drafted USC Players

In the 2026 NFL Draft, USC was able to have solid success as it had a total of three players selected throughout.

This included wide receiver Makai Lemon going 20th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane who went 80th overall to the Baltimore Ravens, and safety Kamari Ramsey selected by the Houston Texans with the 141st overall selection.

All three of these players definitely deserved to be selected, and all have great opportunities to find consistent success in the NFL.

Undrafted Free Agent Trojans

While several players for USC did not get drafted, a few of them have been able to sign undrafted free agent deals to give themselves an opportunity to begin their NFL careers and earn roster spots like their fellow Trojans who were selected.

USC tight end Lake McRee was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only undrafted offensive player from the Trojans to be signed.

On the defensive side of the ball, there have been several Trojans who have signed. Starting with linebacker Eric Gentry, as he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to Gentry, safety Bishop Fitzgerald who signed with the Tennessee Titans. Defensive end Anthony Lucas is also ready to begin his NFL career after signing his deal with the Detroit Lions.

In secondary, defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson was signed by the Cleveland Browns as he begins his NFL career. Up front, defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver signed with the New Orleans Saints, who gave him his opportunity to prove why he belongs in the league.

Across many projections before the draft, it seemed that Fitzgerald and Gentry had a great shot to be selected, but unfortunately, it did not work out that way. However, after signing their undrafted free agent deals, this is the perfect opportunity to prove why they should have been selected and can be great contributors at the professional level.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Takeaway

While USC did not have as many drafted players as they would have liked, the opportunity to have several more players sign undrafted free agent deals gives the Trojans a working total of nine players who will be fighting to make NFL rosters heading into next season.

As coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans move forward, the success in the 2026 NFL Draft and with a few additional players signing undrafted free agent deals, USC could become one of the more consistent teams that develop NFL-level talent in the Big Ten.

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