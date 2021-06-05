Ex-USC Star Sam Darnold Reveals Thoughts on Revenge Game Against Jets

Former USC star Sam Darnold will seek revenge against his former team the New York Jets on September 12, 2021.

The Jets are scheduled to make the trip down to North Carolina to Bank of America Stadium for the NFL's week-one game. Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers from the New York Jets after spending three seasons with the team. Despite the offseason transaction, the QB revealed that he has no ill-will against Joe Douglas and the Jets franchise.

In fact, the SoCal native said he envisions the September matchup being just like any other game on the schedule.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity – a good opportunity for this team to go out and prove ourselves against a good opponent,” Darnold said, per Sports Illustrated. “For me as a competitor, I’m going to go out there and compete no matter who the opponent is, so that’s kind of my mindset on it.”

It's assumed that Darnold will go up against the Jets new QB Zach Wilson, who was drafted by New York in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson expressed earlier this week that he is elated about the contest citing, “I’ve talked to Sam before, he’s a great guy, but it’s not like I’m so pumped because it’s Sam,” Zach Wilson said this week, per News 12’s Jamie Stuart.

“I’m excited because the Panthers are a great team, and it’s a great challenge for us. It has nothing to do with him. He’s a great player and he’s going to handle his own. It has nothing to do with the fact that he was here in New York, and now he’s there. I’m happy for him. What a great opportunity it is for him to be able to put some life into his career and his opportunity, I’m sure he’s excited about it, and I’m excited for him.”

Darnold has his sights set on blazing a new path with Carolina, while Wilson will look to change the tempo in New York.

This week one matchup will air at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.

