LOOK: Korey Foreman Finally Arrives at USC

The No. 1 recruit in the nation is ready to begin his career as a Trojan.

2021 defensive end Korey Foreman has finally arrived at USC.

Foreman and linebacker Raesjon Davis were photographed moving into their new homes on USC's campus.

[LOOK: USC Freshman Participate in Summer Workouts]

Foreman was the No. 1 recruit in the nation per 247Sports composite and SI All-American's No. 4 overall prospect. He committed to the University of Southern California over Georgia, LSU, Arizona State and Clemson.

"Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career." [SI All-American]

Raesjon Davis was a four-star linebacker from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei HS. He narrowed his final five down to LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Vanderbilt, but ultimately chose to play for the Trojans.

According to 247Sports, Davis was ranked as the No. 4 overall player in California and No. 9 linebacker overall.

Both players have arrived for summer workouts and are ready to make immediate impacts for the Trojans, if given the opportunity this fall.

Promo Photo: USC Athletics