USC Hires New Tight Ends Coach

Seth Doege has officially been hired by USC Athletics as the football programs newest tight ends coach. This hire follows former tight ends coach John David Baker's departure to join Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

In a statement released by USC Athletics, Clay Helton proudly announced the promotion of former offensive analyst Seth Doege.

“We are excited to promote Seth Doege to be our tight ends coach and see yet another quality control analyst on our staff earn an assistant coaching opportunity,” said Helton.

“Seth has extensive knowledge of our offensive system and has made a significant impact on our program during his time at USC. His ability to foster relationships with players makes him a valuable asset to our coaching staff as a recruiter and developer of student-athletes.” [Helton]

Prior to Doege's promotion, he served as an offensive quality control analyst for USC in 2019 and 2020. He contributed greatly in the recruiting department, especially assisting the football staff in landing the No.8 overall recruiting class for 2021 [per 247Sports].

The Trojans also landed the No.1 overall recruit in Korey Foreman and top ranked quarterbacks in Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart.

Doege worked at Bowling Green prior to his arrival at USC. He served as a graduate assistant, wide receivers coach, and special teams coordinator while in Ohio. The new coach also played quarterback at Texas Tech from 2009-2012 and started in his final two seasons.

