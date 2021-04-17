The NCAA Makes Final Decision on Lifting the Dead Period

The NCAA announced on Thursday that the year long dead period will be lifted.

The NCAA Division I Dead Period will be officially lifted on June 1.

College prospects have been able to schedule official visits starting in June which will be the first time since March 2020 that any kind of in-person recruitment activities will be permitted to take place.

"We are delighted to announce that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars. We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division I" said M. Grace Calhoun via. @InsidetheNCAA Twitter.

Several top prospects have already scheduled official visits to USC in June, including cornerback Jaeden Gould (Oradell, NJ), defensive tackles Christen Miller (Ellenwood, GA) and Mykel Williams (Columbus, GA), wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. (Mission Hills, Calif.) and five-star athlete Gentry Williams (Tulsa, OK).

The Dead Period was originally put in place on March 13, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The almost fifteen month hiatus hindered normal recruiting activities from occurring. College programs had to get creative and do a majority of their recruiting via zoom or over the phone.

According to Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Analyst John Garcia, Jr., the days of high volume recruiting could be over.

"To date in the 2022 cycle, just seven FBS programs have commitment numbers in the double digits. It should change come June but the days of expecting a given program to bring in 25 prospects per cycle could be gone for good.

The death of the longstanding dead period won't correct the numbers on its own, but perhaps the next wave of prospects will receive a benefit of the doubt deemed impossible throughout this offseason and the last." [Garcia, Jr.]

It is hard to say how this past year will affect recruiting going forward, but lifting the Dead Period is a sign in the right direction.

----

You may also like:

[Two USC Draft Prospects Double As Cousins]

[K.D. Nixon Talks Spring Ball and USC's WR Room]

[BREAKING: USC Basketball Receives NCAA Sanctions]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com