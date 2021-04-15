Breaking: USC Basketball Receives NCAA Sanctions Following Bribery Scandal

The NCAA announced on Thursday that USC men's basketball has been placed under minor sanctions and two years of probation. This news follows former assistant coach Tony Bland's violation of NCAA ethical conduct rules.

Per Bleacher Report, "In January 2019, Bland pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery. He had admitted to receiving $4,100 to help direct players to sign with specified financial advisers and managers."

"Our men's basketball program is pleased the NCAA has come to a resolution on this case" said Andy Enfield in a statement released by USC Athletics.

"This was a comprehensive process, and we are looking forward to moving on. We are grateful for all the support provided by our university leadership, especially President Carol L. Folt and Athletic Director , as well as our compliance and legal teams. We remain committed to winning with integrity and dedicated to providing the best possible experience for all of our student-athletes."

Per the NCAA, USC's infractions include:

Two years of probation.

A $5,000 fine plus 1% of the men’s basketball program budget.

A reduction of men’s basketball scholarships by a total of two during the 2018-19 academic year (self-imposed by the university).

A reduction of men’s basketball official visits to 20 during the 2018-19/2019-20 rolling two-year period (self-imposed by the university).

A reduction in the number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 20 during the 2018-19 academic year (self-imposed by the university).

A three-year show-cause order for the former associate head coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

"I'm proud of our university, athletics department and men's basketball program for our management of this matter" said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn in a statement released by the school.

"Since my arrival at the end of 2019, I have been focused on continuing and enhancing our already-robust compliance program. The NCAA's findings, comments and acceptance of our self-imposed penalties are a reflection of our commitment to accountability, integrity and transparency. I'm grateful to President Carol L. Folt for her guidance, and I commend our compliance staff and legal team for their outstanding efforts navigating us through this challenge. We are thrilled this matter is now behind us, and our focus remains on being the most student-athlete centered program in the country."

