Two USC Draft Prospects Double as Cousins

USC star safety Talanoa Hufanga appeared on Sport Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible podcast to talk all things football and family.

There's nothing like sharing the things you love most with the people you love most, and that's exactly what former USC safety, Talanoa Hufanga has gotten to do during his time as a Trojan.

The current NFL draft prospect spent the last three years playing at USC alongside his cousin and fellow NFL draft prospect, Marlon Tuipulotu.

The pair also played with Marlon's younger brother, Tuli Tuipulotu, who enters his second season with the Trojans in 2021.

"I actually have three cousins on the team, another one, but not a lot of people know, I have another D-lineman at USC that's also my cousin. When you talk about four cousins on the field at once, playing defense, it was kinda like....no way." (Hufanga)

Hufanga appeared on Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible podcast and detailed his experience training for the draft with cousin Marlon alongside him.

"Going through this process together has been very unique," said Hufanga.

"We kind of did two different things, you know we usually all go together to a draft facility or something but I kind of took a different route and he took a different route." (Hufanga)

Hufanga has been training with mentor and fellow former USC safety, Troy Polamalu, in preparation for the NFL draft. According to TheTouchdown, Marlon has been training with EXOS since leaving USC in January.

"[Troy] was a guy that I really loved to watch. He was the guy I wanted to model my game after" said Hufanga.

The third year safety has many special memories from his college days but nothing quite compares to sharing the field with his cousins.

"Being around Marlon, I have learned a lot," Hufanga said.

"He is also my roommate, and I got to learn him and he is one of the most humble dudes, one of the most hard working dudes with a work ethic like none other. Just learning from him has been unbelievable."

