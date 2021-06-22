Breaking: Nation's No. 2 RB Gavin Sawchuk Commits to Oklahoma over USC

The Sooners swipe the Colorado product away from the Trojans.

2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk, from Valor Christian High School in Littleton, CO has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The four-star athlete took to social media to announce the news writing, "Boomer Sooner" in a post.

Sawchuk is No. 2 running back in the 2022 class. He currently sits at 5-foot-11, 185-pounds. Although he had 26 offers, he chose to play for the Sooners over other finalists including Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC.

Sawchuck took an official visit to USC on June 4, Ohio State on June 11, and Oklahoma on June 18. Just five days after leaving Norman, Oklahoma the Colorado star decided to shut down his recruitment.

“He said I knew from the first visit (way back before the pandemic) this was home,” Sawchuk's father told 247Sports.

“He said he walked into the weight room (during his official) to go talk to Coach (Bennie) Wylie and it was odd, it was like being at home. He said ‘I’m in the weight room and I’m ready to get to work right here, right now.’

Although landing Sawchuk would have been a huge boost for USC's offense, committing to Oklahoma makes sense. USC finished last in the Pac-12 for rushing offense in 2020, while Oklahoma finished No. 5 overall in the Big 12.

To add, the Trojans lost two running backs [Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr] to the transfer portal this offseason, which isn't a great look.

However, there is still plenty of time left on the calendar until signing day, and if you know anything about the Trojans' recruiting staff you better believe they will continue to stay in touch with Sawchuk until he signs his letter of intent, and officially becomes a Sooner.

----

You may also like:

[READ: Texas RB De'Anthony Gatson Commits to USC]

[READ: Jaeden Gould Commits to USC]

[Analysis: 2022 USC Commit Jaeden Gould]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photos: USC Athletics