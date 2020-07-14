SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate J.T. Tuimoloau Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: J.T. Tuimolau 
Status: SI All-American Candidate                     
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle, Tight End 
School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)
Schools of Interest: Tuimoloau is undecided but considering programs like Ohio State, Washington, Stanford, USC and Alabama, among others.
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Tuimoloau stands 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and carries it extremely well. He has a long, athletic build with the room to remain effective at over 300 pounds down the road.

Athleticism: A gifted jumbo athlete with two-way ability on the football field, helping Eastside Catholic to a pair of state titles, Tuimoloau is also a strong varsity basketball player. It’s hard to imagine a prospect carrying the considerable weight he does, especially given his strong showings as a tight end on Friday nights as well as on the 7-on-7 circuit. On defense the pursuit of the passer comes off easily because of his combination of size, power, agility and body control in the wash as much as in space. 

Instincts: Given Tuimoloau’s natural athleticism, general movement skill plays out with ease on tape. It shows up off the snap while on defense, after the catch on offense and certainly while playing laterally, vertically or transitioning on the basketball court. There are strong clear situational awareness, redirecting ability and ball skill traits at his disposal.

Polish: Tuimoloau’s versatility makes him somewhat raw as a defensive line prospect but he’ll flash violent hands and take the most efficient path to the ball carrier more times than not. He has developed strong inside counter moves to keep the blocker off balance and he can finish with plenty of power upon arrival. 

Bottom Line: If there was to be a high school-only draft, there wouldn’t be many selections before Tuimoloau heard his name called. He has the complete package up front at a priority position so elite in nature coaches can build the entire defense around it.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American