SI All-American Candidate J.T. Tuimoloau Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: J.T. Tuimolau

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle, Tight End

School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)

Schools of Interest: Tuimoloau is undecided but considering programs like Ohio State, Washington, Stanford, USC and Alabama, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Tuimoloau stands 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and carries it extremely well. He has a long, athletic build with the room to remain effective at over 300 pounds down the road.

Athleticism: A gifted jumbo athlete with two-way ability on the football field, helping Eastside Catholic to a pair of state titles, Tuimoloau is also a strong varsity basketball player. It’s hard to imagine a prospect carrying the considerable weight he does, especially given his strong showings as a tight end on Friday nights as well as on the 7-on-7 circuit. On defense the pursuit of the passer comes off easily because of his combination of size, power, agility and body control in the wash as much as in space.

Instincts: Given Tuimoloau’s natural athleticism, general movement skill plays out with ease on tape. It shows up off the snap while on defense, after the catch on offense and certainly while playing laterally, vertically or transitioning on the basketball court. There are strong clear situational awareness, redirecting ability and ball skill traits at his disposal.

Polish: Tuimoloau’s versatility makes him somewhat raw as a defensive line prospect but he’ll flash violent hands and take the most efficient path to the ball carrier more times than not. He has developed strong inside counter moves to keep the blocker off balance and he can finish with plenty of power upon arrival.

Bottom Line: If there was to be a high school-only draft, there wouldn’t be many selections before Tuimoloau heard his name called. He has the complete package up front at a priority position so elite in nature coaches can build the entire defense around it.