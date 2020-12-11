Recruiting Roundtable: USC Early Signing Day Predictions

The early signing date for NCAA football is right around the corner (December 16th) and high school seniors all around the nation are getting ready to make one of the biggest decisions of their football careers.

Last week, was a whirlwind for USC recruiting, as three top recruits de-committed from the Trojans. Josh Moore (S/WR), Philip Riley (CB) and Jake Garcia (QB) all announced the re-opening of their recruitment.

However, USC gained a commitment in top slot receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson (WR) who had verbally committed to the University of Oregon back in December of 2019, but flipped to USC a day after receiving an offer.

While it is not uncommon to see some movement in verbal commits prior to early signing day, the year 2020 has definitely consisted of more de-commitments because of factors related to COVID-19.

The restriction of on campus visits has presented challenges for athletes to communicate with administrations and teams in person. To add, many kids are also realizing that they prefer to stay close to home, and be near their families.

USC is still sitting pretty when it comes to 2021 prospects. While they did lose a couple of players, they still have their eyes on some other talented options.

Los Angeles native, Ceyair Wright (CB), has several skills up his sleeve and is still considering USC amongst his offers.

"Ceyair Wright is in the mix for USC and heck, he is a Hollywood kid who is going to be in 'Space Jam 2', so if there is a kid that belongs in USC's class it might be him" said Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr.

Another California kid, Devin Kirkwood (DB), is a potential USC target after de-committing from UCLA just last week.

“Anytime there is a kid committed to UCLA there is an interest in playing in Los Angeles. Of course USC is the crosstown rival to the Burins. I would give a very good shot to USC at landing Kirkwood.” said Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst Edwin Weathersby II.

As for top QB prospect Jaxson Dart the odd's of Dart committing to a school on the west coast are "high".

"He’s mentioned that USC is coming at him very consistently down the stretch. He and current quarterback commit Miller Moss are also familiar with one another via the off season quarterback training trail. So with Jake Garcia out, the Trojans have maintained that they want to bring in two quarterbacks in this [2021] class and there is definitely a spot for Dart if he wants it.” (Edwin Weathersby II)

“BYU the in state school is still the primary competition if you're a USC fan for Dart. He is a member of the LDS church and look he’s a quarterback who BYU wants and we know that they’ve been really strong at that position. Right now Zach Wilson is really lighting it up in 2020 so will be a fun and close battle there we anticipate. But he will sign on December 16th." (John Garcia Jr)

