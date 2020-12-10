WATCH: Kyron Ware-Hudson Talks Flip from Oregon to USC

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us one thing, it's that family and loved ones are the most important. That is exactly what caused California native and Mater Dei High School wide receiver, Kyron Ware-Hudson, to flip his commitment from Oregon to USC.

"During this 2020 year, how crazy it has been for everybody, and just realizing to me how much family means, so getting the opportunity to be close and being able to see family as much as I can is something I could not thank [USC] enough for" (Ware-Hudson).

Ware-Hudson committed to Oregon in December of 2019. His older brother, Keon Ware-Hudson, is a defensive tackle at Oregon, and his family has become big advocates for the Ducks. But Kyron is excited for the opportunity to attend USC and make a name for himself.

"[Keon] is doing his thing up there, he is working really hard to get what he wants so I am just happy for him" Kyron told SI AllTrojans about his brother, with a smile on his face.

Kyron Ware-Hudson will join former Mater Dei alum Amon-Ra St. Brown when he joins the Trojans next year.

"Getting the opportunity to see him [St.Brown] play and the night he had with four touchdowns in the first quarter is something special. I mean I haven't seen that since I was a freshman in high school, so it is nothing new to me but seeing it at a higher level is something special" (Ware-Hudson).

Kyron Ware-Hudson plans to officially sign with USC next week on the early signing date of December 16th. He is currently a senior at Mater Dei High School.

[WATCH: Sports Illustrated's In-Depth Analysis of Kyron Ware-Hudson]

[READ: USC vs. UCLA at First Glance]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.